Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the city after drop in population

Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the city
By Riley Armant
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany City Commission has approved a new redistricting map for voting in the city.

Albany commissioners say the newest ward map made noticeable changes for one district. This map has adjusted to the population loss from the previous census.

“It only happens every 10 years due to population changes. Unfortunately for the city of Albany, we lost about 10,000 or so people. That really affected certain wards and areas,” Jalen Johnson, city commissioner of Ward 2, said.

From the last census, about 1,000 people moved from the east side of Albany around 2022. The map had to be adjusted so that one district did not outweigh the other.

“And all of those wards have to be in parity so we can’t have 1,000 citizens in one ward than we have in another ward. So we just had to move the lines around and adjust it,” Demetrius Young, city commissioner for Ward 6, said.

Check out the maps below to see the new voting districts.

There were not many changes to the wards except for in one district. About 1000 people in the...
See the ward district map below after thew 2010 Census.

There were not many changes to the wards except for in one district. About 1000 people in the...
