Airplane equipment stolen from Douglas airport, suspect wanted

Photo of suspected vehicle in Douglas airport theft
Photo of suspected vehicle in Douglas airport theft(Source: Douglas Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department (DPD) is currently looking for a suspect(s) wanted for stealing airplane equipment from the Douglas airport.

The incident happened on Jan. 15 at the Douglas Municipal Gene Chambers Airport when a suspect got out of a vehicle and walked to a hangar where planes were being stored, according to DPD.

The unnamed suspect then went into a plane and took thousands of dollars worth of electronics from the aircraft, DPD confirmed.

Police say they believe that the suspect knew about operating and technology associated with airplanes.

Anyone with information on the identity of the owner and/or driver of the vehicle is asked to call the Douglas Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (912) 384-2222. To remains anonymous, you can also contact the DPD tip line at (912) 260-3600.

