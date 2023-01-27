Ask the Expert
1 killed as a result of Colquitt Co. high-speed chase

Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.
Troopers said the violator in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed as a result of a Wednesday high-speed chase, according to the Georgia State Patrol Thomasville post.

Georgia State Patrol responded to an accident at around 10 p.m. in the area of First Avenue and 10th Street.

Troopers said the suspect in the high-speed chase hit another car and killed the person inside.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office initiated the chase.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team was then called to the scene after it was found that the accident was prosecutable.

The investigation is ongoing and we are working to learn about any arrests and the identities of those involved.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

