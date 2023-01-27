Ask the Expert
1 killed in Albany hotel shooting

Photo outside of shooting investigation at Albany's Palace Inn
Photo outside of shooting investigation at Albany's Palace Inn(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after being shot in the head at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened on Friday before 11 a.m. at the Sunrise Inn on North Slappey Boulevard, per police.

The victim is an unidentified 48-year-old woman who died from injuries related to a gunshot to her head.

Witnesses that were in the room when the shooting happened are currently being interviewed, APD confirmed.

The hotel was previously called the Palace Inn.

If anyone has information on this incident, you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

We are working to learn more and will update this article with more information as we receive it.

