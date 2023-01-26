Ask the Expert
Valdosta-Lowndes County community getting expansion in arts through planned building

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sign on the corner of Webster and North Ashley Streets in Valdosta marks the expansion in the life of the arts in the Valdosta-Lowndes community.

The Turner Center is the future home of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. The Turner Center plans to break ground on the 10,000 sq. ft. community resource at 512 N. Ashley St. in summer 2023.

“The Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission Board of Directors and the Turner Center Staff are particularly excited about this new facility that will stretch the creativity in young minds and inspire young people to consider countless STEAM career paths,” Sementha Mathews, Turner Center Executive Director, said.

The Children’s Imagination Station is named after Meta Shaw Coleman, an early childhood educator who founded and operated a nursery school. She is remembered for her service to many local organizations and boards to advance the quality of education and life the community.

Dan and Carolyn Coleman made a donation in honor of Dan’s mother to make the purchase of the Children’s Imagination Station possible. The Children’s Imagination Station will also accept donations of solar panels, concrete, labor, furnishings and other building materials in exchange for naming opportunities.

“We are currently seeking partnerships with the business, education, agriculture, healthcare, military, and government sectors to help excite our young people about their community and state and, therefore, encourage our youth to become successful working adults who are proud to call South Georgia home,” Courtney Gooding, LVAC board member and Chair of the Children’s Imagination Station Committee, said.

Individuals who make monetary gifts of $250 or more by March 30 will be entered into a drawing to receive a $5,000 commissioned portrait donated by local artist, Fay Bridges Hyatt. The winner of the drawing will receive a professionally framed 24″ x 30″ commissioned work of his or her choosing, scheduling the work directly with the artist.

For more information on the project, click here, or call (229) 247-2787.

