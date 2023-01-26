Student injured in Crisp Co. bus, car accident

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was a frightening morning for some Crisp County students.

According to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident involving two school buses and another vehicle took place at 7:10 a.m.

The accident happened near the intersection of Old Albany Road and 24th Avenue.

One student was reported to have minor injuries but was released to their parents.

No other injuries were reported.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

