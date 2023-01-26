South Georgia State College names new interim president

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue announced Gregory Tanner as the South Georgia State College’s (SGSC) interim president, which is effective Feb. 1.

Tanner currently serves as SGSC’s vice president of advancement, government relations and athletics. He oversees SGSC’s Title IX compliance, intercollegiate athletics and advancement and government relations. He first came to the college as dean of students.

“Greg knows and loves the SGSC community, has been one of the college’s biggest advocates, and has good experience working on the academic side to promote student success in the classroom and in the workforce,” Perdue said.

