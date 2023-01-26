‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Six suspects, including a “prolific” meth trafficker, have been arrested as part of a drug operation in Worth County, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Here is who was arrested:

Justin Vinson, 40, charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Angela Fogarty had outstanding arrest warrants out of Dougherty County and Mitchell County

Kanazawa Albritten, 45, possession of methamphetamine and outstanding arrest warrants out of Mitchell County

Tina Watson, 32, outstanding arrest warrants out of Worth County

Michael Burk, 49, outstanding arrest warrants out of Bleckley County

Sherry Scaff, 36, outstanding arrest warrants out of Monroe County

The investigation began in November 2022 when the WCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation believed meth was being trafficked out of Vinson’s Worth county home. The WCSO said they also discovered six firearms in addition to drug contraband.

Authorities said the investigation revealed that Vinson was a Crips gang member with a meth supply rote spanning from North Georgia to North-Central Florida.

Autoplay Caption

All suspects that were arrested were found at Vinson’s home during a search on Thursday, WCSO said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.