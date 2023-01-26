Ask the Expert
‘Prolific’ meth trafficker 1 of 6 arrested in Worth Co. drug bust

Photo of the firearms and drugs found in a Worth County meth bust.
Photo of the firearms and drugs found in a Worth County meth bust.(Source: Worth County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Six suspects, including a “prolific” meth trafficker, have been arrested as part of a drug operation in Worth County, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Here is who was arrested:

  • Justin Vinson, 40, charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Angela Fogarty had outstanding arrest warrants out of Dougherty County and Mitchell County
  • Kanazawa Albritten, 45, possession of methamphetamine and outstanding arrest warrants out of Mitchell County
  • Tina Watson, 32, outstanding arrest warrants out of Worth County
  • Michael Burk, 49, outstanding arrest warrants out of Bleckley County
  • Sherry Scaff, 36, outstanding arrest warrants out of Monroe County

The investigation began in November 2022 when the WCSO and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation believed meth was being trafficked out of Vinson’s Worth county home. The WCSO said they also discovered six firearms in addition to drug contraband.

Authorities said the investigation revealed that Vinson was a Crips gang member with a meth supply rote spanning from North Georgia to North-Central Florida.

All suspects that were arrested were found at Vinson’s home during a search on Thursday, WCSO said.

