Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a new medical tower and community building.
The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community.
Phorbe says the new facilities’ construction marks a major investment in southwest Georgia healthcare.
The groundbreaking will be held at 11 a.m. 311 Third Avenue, Albany, Georgia.
