Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a new medical tower and community building.

The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community.

Illustrative drawing of Phoebe's Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community planned in Albany (Source: Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital)

Phorbe says the new facilities’ construction marks a major investment in southwest Georgia healthcare.

The groundbreaking will be held at 11 a.m. 311 Third Avenue, Albany, Georgia.

