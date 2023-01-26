Ask the Expert
Phoebe Putney holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facilities in Albany

Outside of the facility.
Outside of the facility.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney is continuing to do its part to address the nursing shortage and help students finish their education. The two new facilities in the works for the health system include a new Trauma and Critical Care Tower and a new Living and Learning Community.

The two facilities represent the largest construction project in the Albany area. They’re also the most significant investment in new healthcare infrastructure in southwest Georgia in recent years.

“If you added up every economic development announcement in Southwest Georgia in 2020, it would be smaller than the economic investment of this project. All of it,” Chris Clark, Chairman of Georgia Chamber of Commerce, said. “If you looked at every project that we announced in 2021 in Southwest Georgia, this would be the third largest project south of Macon.”

The facility aims to expand trauma care as well as recruit more nursing students.

Phoebe is partnering with Albany Tech for The Living and Learning Center. The center will also have other amenities students can enjoy.

“Our nursing students and our healthcare students will have opportunities to rent apartments in the facility. So they’ll have the opportunity to live in the area. And then also do their clinical across the street at the Phoebe hospital,” Emmett Griswold, President of Albany Technical College, said.

While the facility isn’t quite finished yet, Albany Tech hopes to gain even more students to help with the shortage.

“Classes for our nursing program have already started,” Griswold said. “But for this facility, we’re now projecting to start sometime in the fall of ‘24. So hopefully by that time, we’ll be able to expand and increase the enrollment for nursing and also nurse aids.”

