Ossoff asks pharmaceutical companies about children’s medicine shortage

Ossoff sent letters to three pharmaceutical companies to inquire about the shortage of essential children’s medication
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WALB) - On Jan. 24, Senator Jon Ossoff wrote to the president and CEOs of three pharmaceutical companies on the shortage of over-the-counter children’s pain and fever-reducing medication.

Ossoff wrote to Perrigo, Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of children’s Tylenol and Motrin, and GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturer children’s Advil.

“I write to inquire regarding continuing reports that Georgia’s parents and guardians are having a hard time finding children’s over-the-counter pain and fever-reducing medications amidst this winter’s spike in viral infections,” Ossoff said in his letters.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, parents in metro Atlanta are struggling to find cold and flu medications for their children, and some pharmacy chains are still limiting purchases on these important products.

The American Academy of Pediatrics stated that most children with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu, and other respiratory illnesses can be treated at home. This makes it essential for families to be able to buy children’s medication.

“It is extremely scary for a parent to hold a sick child, unable to provide the medicine that child needs to feel better or lower a fever,” Ossoff said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

