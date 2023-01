ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a rape incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Victor Washington, 64, was charged in connection to the rape incident that happened on Jan. 17 in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. The victim was a family member, according to APD.

Washington was taken to the Dougherty County Jail.

