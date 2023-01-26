Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Atlanta police respond after Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency

The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was...
The Georgia Department of Public Safety has confirmed that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot Wednesday morning near the site of the future Atlanta police(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta area.

The executive order gives the Governor the power to activate 1,000 National Guard units “in response” to the recent protests. The units will have “the same powers of arrest and apprehension as do law enforcement officers.”

Protests erupted after Manuel Teran was killed in a shootout with police near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Six people were arrested Jan. 21 after the protests and 18 have been charged with domestic terrorism.

The name

A special prosecutor will be assigned to the case after the DeKalb District Attorney recused her office.

The state of emergency will last until Feb. 9.

The Atlanta Police Department has issued the following statement:

“We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city. We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Some SWGA schools closing ahead of inclement weather
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five...
Strong to severe storms expected today; everything you need to know
Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident.
APD looking for rape suspect
The Dougherty County Police Department has already responded to over 20 deer collisions this...
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.

Latest News

The Turner Center is the future home of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station.
Valdosta-Lowndes County community getting expansion in arts through planned building
Senator Reverend Warnock vows to help Georgia families with the 2023 Farm Bill.
Sen. Warnock announces re-appointment to Senate Agriculture Committee, focuses on Farm Bill update
The Mars Albany plant has been in operation since 1964 and employs 280 people. (Source: WALB)
Albany Mars plant to downsize
WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop, who represents southwest...
South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk