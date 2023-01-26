Atlanta police respond after Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta area.

The executive order gives the Governor the power to activate 1,000 National Guard units “in response” to the recent protests. The units will have “the same powers of arrest and apprehension as do law enforcement officers.”

Protests erupted after Manuel Teran was killed in a shootout with police near the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Six people were arrested Jan. 21 after the protests and 18 have been charged with domestic terrorism.

The name

A special prosecutor will be assigned to the case after the DeKalb District Attorney recused her office.

The state of emergency will last until Feb. 9.

The Atlanta Police Department has issued the following statement:

“We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and are prepared to support peaceful protests in our city. We understand and share in the outrage surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. Police officers are expected to conduct themselves in a compassionate, competent, and constitutional manner and these officers failed Tyre, their communities and their profession. We ask that demonstrations be safe and peaceful.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.