Ga. Attorney General pushing for federal legislation to combat contraband cellphones in prison

ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and 21 other attorney generals are urging Congress to pass legislation allowing states to implement a cellphone jamming system in correctional facilities.

“This is a nationwide issue that poses a significant risk to our correctional officers and the public at large, and we must do all we can to ensure that violent offenders have no method for causing additional harm from inside a prison cell,” Carr said.

Current federal legislation prohibits the use of jamming technology, including the jamming of cell phones. Contraband cell phones are currently being used in prisons throughout the country.

The Georgia Department of Corrections conducted 126 full facility shakedowns resulting in the removal of over 23,000 contraband cell phones. This number includes 8,074 contraband cell phones confiscated last year.

“We appreciate Attorney General Carr for his support in working to find solutions to this issue, which is paramount in our commitment to public safety,” GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said.

The attorneys general sent a letter on Jan. 25 that outlines the nationwide challenges associated with contraband cell phones.

“Inmates use contraband cell phones to organize murders, riots, drug deals, fraud, and much more,” the letter said. “By utilizing contraband cell phones, inmates are easily able to continue their criminal activities from inside prison.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.