FDA proposes reducing lead limits in baby food, South Ga. mothers react

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The FDA proposed new lead limits for baby food to help reduce potential risks to children’s health. The change comes a year later after two Congressional reports, found heavy metals in popular baby foods.

The proposed guidance by the FDA does not encourage parents to stop buying baby food. The guidance is an effort to limit metal exposure to children. The FDA estimates that the new limits could cut lead exposure from processed baby foods by 24% to 27%.

Hunter Martin, South Georgia Health District lead coordinator, says high levels of lead that are consumed can be very harmful to the body.

“Lead is a neurotoxin, once it gets into your body it can mess with the neuro pathways and it’s generally, over time, if its excesses exposure to lead, it can lead to a lot of developmental delays in kids,” Martin said.

Martin says for parents with younger kids in developmental stages, usually children 6 or younger, lead can cause the child developmental delays. The guidance from the FDA applies to packaged food items sold in jars, pouches, tubs and boxes that are intended for children under 2 years old.

Meet Ansleigh Luke and her baby boy, Sutton. She says after doing her own research while pregnant, she found that processed baby food was contaminated with heavy metals and artificial dyes. She told WALB she makes her own baby food.

“Fresh fruits taste a lot better and, of course, fresher than it would in a package. It’s just as easy as making his baby food from fresh fruits and fresh veggies than it would be just going to the grocery store and buying it.” Luke says.

Savannah Grider, another southwest Georgia mom, says she also makes her daughter’s food because it’s just the healthier option. Her baby girl, Emery, is 18 months old.

“I don’t do like dyes and sugars, and she’s allergic to dairy and soy. So, a lot of her food I have to make. I think you’re getting a lot more nutrients that way.” Grider said.

The FDA guidance is not yet final and will go through a review process before it’s sent to manufacturers.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.