Cool and dry until the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - FIRST Alert Weather Day ended as the severe storm threat moved out of SGA. Light to moderate has continued but soon ends as a cold front slide through this evening. However, clouds linger as winds subside and temperatures drop into the 30s. Tomorrow brings sunshine and cooler 50s through the afternoon.

Staying dry with winter’s chill into the weekend. Lows drop to and below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings followed by highs slightly below average mid-upper 50s.

Weekend ends wet as a disturbance brings rain back on Sunday. Severe storms aren’t expected. Scattered showers are likely Monday through Wednesday with milder 70s.

Late week colder and drier air returns into next weekend.

