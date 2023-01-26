Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Americus police search for cars wanted for firing a gunshot into a home

The shots were fired near Head Start and Fresh Start Academy, however, neither school seemed to...
The shots were fired near Head Start and Fresh Start Academy, however, neither school seemed to be the direct target, police confirmed.(KPLC)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two vehicles involved in firing a gunshot that hit a home. Two schools were also nearby the incident.

The call of shots being fired came around 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lee Street on Thursday. No one was injured, however, a home was hit by a bullet, police say.

The shots were fired near Head Start and Fresh Start Academy, however, neither school seemed to be the direct target, police confirmed.

Police say they are looking for two vehicles thought to be involved in the incident: a late-model Cadillac with tinted windows and a White Honda with a missing front hubcap.

Photo of the late model Cadillac (left) and a Honda missing the front hubcap (right). Both...
Photo of the late model Cadillac (left) and a Honda missing the front hubcap (right). Both vehicles are wanted by police concerning a shot being fired into an Americus home.(Source: Americus Police Department)

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677, or the after-hours line at (229) 937-9011.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Some SWGA schools closing ahead of inclement weather
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five...
Strong to severe storms expected today; everything you need to know
Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
The former mayor was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident.
APD looking for rape suspect

Latest News

Car theft is reaching record breaking highs in the U.S.
Car theft on the rise nationwide, certain brands at higher risk
Albany Commission: No new liquor licenses till at least March
Albany Commission: No new liquor licenses till at least March
The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and...
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany
WALB
Deer collisions a year-round problem for South Ga.