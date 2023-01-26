Americus police search for cars wanted for firing a gunshot into a home

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding two vehicles involved in firing a gunshot that hit a home. Two schools were also nearby the incident.

The call of shots being fired came around 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lee Street on Thursday. No one was injured, however, a home was hit by a bullet, police say.

The shots were fired near Head Start and Fresh Start Academy, however, neither school seemed to be the direct target, police confirmed.

Police say they are looking for two vehicles thought to be involved in the incident: a late-model Cadillac with tinted windows and a White Honda with a missing front hubcap.

Photo of the late model Cadillac (left) and a Honda missing the front hubcap (right). Both vehicles are wanted by police concerning a shot being fired into an Americus home. (Source: Americus Police Department)

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677, or the after-hours line at (229) 937-9011.

