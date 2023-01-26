Albany Mars plant to downsize

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mars Chocolate North America manufacturing plant in Albany is downsizing one of its lines — but not closing the entire plant, according to Jana Dyke, Albany Dougherty County Economic Development Commission president.

Most employees will keep their jobs and others will be moved to other positions.

Dyke said Mars Incorporated officials are moving the final peanut roasting line from the Albany plant to a Texas plant. The peanut roasting operation will now be done in Texas, where Snickers candy bars are finished.

Dyke said Mars has been planning the move to centralize the operation for two years.

The Albany plant will still make Combos snacks. All Combos worldwide will be manufactured in Albany.

Dyke said most of the employees that worked on roasting will now work on the Combos line. So far, the job loss number is estimated at eight people but more job losses are not expected, according to Dyke.

The Mars Albany plant has been in operation since 1964 and employs 280 people.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.