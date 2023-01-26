3 teenagers charged in Valdosta armed robbery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three teenagers were charged in connection to an armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

The incident happened on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. Valdosta police responded to the 500 block of New Hudson Street after receiving a 911 call that someone had shot at juveniles that ran into someone’s house. There was another 911 call about a man being robbed of a video game console at gunpoint by a group of juveniles. The victim told police he ran and got in his car and the group chased him and shot at his car.

“The victim gave a description of the juveniles that robbed him, which matched the description of the juveniles who reported that someone had shot at the victim,” police said.

Police said three juveniles — 11, 15, and 16 — were charged in connection to the incident.

The 11-year-old was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct. The 15-year-old was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. The 16-year-old was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

“This is an alarming incident. The fact that an 11-year-old had a firearm and shot at someone is disturbing. I am proud of the work from our officers and detectives to hold these juveniles accountable. We are grateful that no one was injured,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

