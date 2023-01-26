Ask the Expert
3 teenagers charged in Valdosta armed robbery

Police said three juveniles — 11, 15, and 16 — were charged in connection to the incident.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three teenagers were charged in connection to an armed robbery incident, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

The incident happened on Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. Valdosta police responded to the 500 block of New Hudson Street after receiving a 911 call that someone had shot at juveniles that ran into someone’s house. There was another 911 call about a man being robbed of a video game console at gunpoint by a group of juveniles. The victim told police he ran and got in his car and the group chased him and shot at his car.

“The victim gave a description of the juveniles that robbed him, which matched the description of the juveniles who reported that someone had shot at the victim,” police said.

The 11-year-old was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and reckless conduct. The 15-year-old was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property. The 16-year-old was charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

“This is an alarming incident. The fact that an 11-year-old had a firearm and shot at someone is disturbing. I am proud of the work from our officers and detectives to hold these juveniles accountable. We are grateful that no one was injured,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

