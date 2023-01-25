Tifton 8-year-old recovering after intensive brain surgery

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - An 8-year-old Tifton boy is on the road to recovery after having to undergo intensive brain surgery to remove a tumor that caused life-threatening swelling.

His name is Hudson Branch, " Huddy” for short. And he loves sports; in fact, when visiting the Ace Hardware store in Tifton, he picked up a new sport called disc golf that his parents say has helped him during his recovery journey.

That journey began when he made complaints to his parents, Sam and Jamie Branch, that he was experiencing headaches only when he laughed. His parents say they were in total shock after getting the results back.

His dad says he initially thought Huddy was just dehydrated from playing some of his favorite sports.

“I blew it off. I thought he was either dehydrated or just playing too hard being a kid” Sam Branch said.

Doctors explained that the location of the tumor in his brain was very dangerous. It could loss of hearing, facial paralysis and other issues. After his 10-hour surgery, Huddy didn’t experience any of those things.

His parents are calling it a miracle.

“The nurses, the neurosurgeon, everyone there was just in shock of his progression. They couldn’t believe how well he was doing so soon after surgery” Jamie Branch said.

Huddy has been featured in Christmas parades and parties. Other Tifton restaurants, like Chicken Salad Chick and Golden Corral, dedicated a percentage day to Huddy. This means all their proceeds for one day of business went to the Branch family.

On April 2nd, Ace Hardware will be sponsoring Huddy in a disc golf tournament at Fulwood Park called the “Amateur Fling.” They are going to pay his entry fee into the tournament, as well as m supplying him with whatever disc gold equipment he needs for it.

As of Tuesday, Huddy is active. He showed off his disc golf skills during an interview with WALB, which he says is now his favorite sport to play.

To keep up with Huddy’s journey and progress join his Facebook group here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.