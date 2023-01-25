Therapy animal registration program is searching for 2023 Pet of the Year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A leading therapy animal registration program in the United States is searching for its 2023 Pet of the Year.

Pet Partners is hosting a six-week fundraising competition from Feb. 1-March 15. Your pet is not required to be a service animal to compete.

The 2023 title will go to the pet whose team raises the most funds during the competition.

“The need for therapy animals in our nation’s hospitals, schools and other public places has never been higher,” C. Annie Peters, president and CEO of Pet Partners, said.

Last year’s winner was Happy Happy Hazel, a French bulldog from Texas who is Pet Partners’ registered therapy dog. Sara, Hazel’s human, raised over $30,000 for Pet Partners.

The funds from the competition helps fund the education and registration of thousands o therapy animal teams that make millions of visits every year.

For more information on the competition, visit petpartners.org/petoftheyear.

