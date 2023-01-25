Severe storms possible Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful winter weather ends tonight as clouds thicken followed by rain and storms tomorrow.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day! As a squall line of strong-severe storms moves east it’ll bring threats of damaging winds, tornadoes and flash flooding from 6am to 2pm across SGA. Ahead of the line, expect gusty winds 40-50mph. Wind Advisories will be in effect Wednesday 1:00am through midnight tomorrow.

The line of storms end from west to east early afternoon as a cold front pass. Behind the boundary winds shift northwest ushering in drier and colder air to end the week. Lows drop back into the upper 30s Thursday then around and slightly below freezing Friday and Saturday. Days sunny and cool with highs low to upper 50s.

Scattered showers and a warming trend returns Sunday into early week. For now, severe storms aren’t expected.

