‘Sesame Street’ co-creator dies at 93

Lloyd Morrisett, the co-creator of "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 93.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - “Sesame Street” co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at the age of 93.

Morrisett was a psychologist and vice president of the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

In 1968, Morrisett along with television producer Joan Ganz Cooney created the Children’s Television Workshop, now called the Sesame Workshop.

The nonprofit organization is behind the “Sesame Street” television show.

They added Jim Henson and his muppets to bring the show to life in 1969.

Morrisett served as chairman of the Sesame Workshop Board of Trustees for over 30 years.

The organization says he “leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

