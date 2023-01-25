Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

The Razzies removes its nomination of 12-year-old for worst actor after backlash

The Razzies said they will be nominating only actors 18 years old or older after facing...
The Razzies said they will be nominating only actors 18 years old or older after facing backlash for nominating a 12-year-old for worst actor.(John Wilson / The Golden Raspberry Award Foundation)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Razzies have removed a child actor from their annual list of nominees for worst actor following a public backlash.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong was nominated this week for worst actress for her performance in “Firestarter,” a remake of an adaptation based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, the formal name for the Razzies, is a satire of Hollywood award shows, celebrating the best of the worst in cinema.

The organization, however, received backlash for their nomination of Armstrong this year given that she is only 12 years old.

The Razzies said it has now removed Armstrong from the nominations list and issued a formal apology.

Moving forward, the Razzies said it will only nominate those who are 18 years old or older.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Some SWGA schools closing ahead of inclement weather
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five...
Strong to severe storms expected today; everything you need to know
Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
The former mayor was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident.
APD looking for rape suspect

Latest News

The pay increase is set to start in February.
Qualified Albany police officers to receive pay bump
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
Simone Biles and Wheaties hosted a "Breakfast of Champions" event to unveil the limited-edition...
‘I am honored’: Olympic superstar Simone Biles unveils new Wheaties box
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban