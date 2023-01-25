Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GRAPHIC: Man charged in death of 82-year-old Home Depot employee during robbery

Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground. (Source: Hillsborough Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a North Carolina Home Depot in October that led to the death of an employee.

Hillsborough police said Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr., 26, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery.

Hillsborough police said Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr., 26, was arrested Tuesday morning and...
Hillsborough police said Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr., 26, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery.(Hillsborough Police Department)

The robbery happened on Oct. 18, 2022, when a suspect stole three pressure washers from the store and pushed an 82-year-old employee to the ground. The event was caught on surveillance camera.

The employee died Nov. 30 from the injuries he sustained during his fall.

“We are glad we were able to bring some closure to this case and are very appreciative of the family’s patience and support,” Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton said. “This was a team effort involving many of our local criminal justice partners, the SBI and the public.”

Police said McMillian was arrested without incident and taken to Orange County Jail. He is being held without bond.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Some SWGA schools closing ahead of inclement weather
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five...
Strong to severe storms expected today; everything you need to know
Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions
The former mayor was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident.
APD looking for rape suspect

Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police chief calls Iowa school shooting ‘sad and pointless’
Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you
Congress passes new retirement plan rules for 2023; see how it affects you