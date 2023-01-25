Georgia Historical Society hosting 3 free events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Historical Society’s Georgia History Festival will host three free, public events in February.

The Colonial Faire and Muster at Wormsloe State Historic Site is on Feb. 4-5, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The living history program features costumed interpreters and vendors who offer a taste of life for the first settlers from colonial Georgia.

Super Museum Sunday is on Feb. 5. Attendees can experience the state’s history and cultural life like historical sites, house museums, art museums and other points of interest throughout Georgia.

Georgia Parade Day is on Feb. 10 and starts at 10:45 a.m. The parade is returning after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The parade commemorates the founding of the Georgia colony on February 12, 1733. The parade will start at Forsyth Park and continue north along Bull Street to City Hall.

For more information on these events, visit georgiahistoryfestival.org.

