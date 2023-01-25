First Alert Weather Day
Strong Winds, Severe Storms, Heavy Rain
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Until 3pm A powerful line of thunderstorms will move into Southwest GA this morning and exit by midafternoon. (1/25/2023) A slight risk of severe storms covers most of the area. The primary threat is damaging wind, but an isolated tornado and flash flooding will also be possible. Cooler & drier through Saturday. Rain returns Sunday and milder.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
