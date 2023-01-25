Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather Day

Strong Winds, Severe Storms, Heavy Rain
is the first word of the day our rain chances maximize right around nine o'clock that's when we'll have the greatest threat for damaging winds isolated tornado
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Until 3pm A powerful line of thunderstorms will move into Southwest GA this morning and exit by midafternoon. (1/25/2023) A slight risk of severe storms covers most of the area. The primary threat is damaging wind, but an isolated tornado and flash flooding will also be possible. Cooler & drier through Saturday. Rain returns Sunday and milder.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

