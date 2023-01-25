Ask the Expert
APD looking for rape suspect

Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident.
Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking the public for help finding a rape suspect.

Anthony Reeves is wanted in connection to a rape incident.

Police said the victim was sexually assaulted in their sleep.

Reeve’s last known address is in the 1900 block of Keystone Ave in Albany and is 6′03 and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on Reeves’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 439-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

