Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

76-year-old woman freezes to death outside after falling on driveway, police say

Police in Vermont say a 76-year-old woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. (Source: WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say an older woman froze to death outside of her home after a fall last week.

According to Vermont State Police, a 76-year-old woman’s body was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

WCAX reports a neighbor said a snow plow driver found the body that morning.

Police said they believe the woman fell in her driveway at her North Rupert home and died from exposure to the freezing conditions.

A community-based organization is urging those to check on their neighbors as another round of storms and cold weather are expected in the region.

“There are older individuals as well as younger individuals that are living alone. If you don’t see a car move for a day, give that person a call and check-in. It’s what community is about,” said Rosemary Greene, with the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Police have not immediately identified the woman who died.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The former mayor was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five...
Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday morning
Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Some SWGA schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Damage was reported in Cook County during Sunday's severe weather.
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
Storm damage generic
Damage, downed trees reported following Sunday stormy weather

Latest News

The 64-year-old was allowed to return home after being convicted allowed to return home to the...
Doctor who molested patients convicted of federal sex counts
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee
You could get paid $1,500 to go on 15 first dates.
You could get paid to go on 15 first dates. Here’s how
Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
Some SWGA schools closing ahead of inclement weather