VSU among best for online learning

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. News and World Report listed Valdosta State University (VSU) among the nation’s best colleges and universities for distance learning.

“Many students today want to be able to learn flexibly, at times convenient to their busy schedules and from anywhere, using modern virtual learning technology,” Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for academic affairs at VSU, said.

VSU offers 200 academic programs, including over 600 fully online and nine hybrid programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral degrees, as well as to certifications, minors, endorsements, and certificates. It provides students with real-world experiential learning opportunities along the way.

“At VSU, we are very fortunate to have a dynamic and dedicated faculty and staff working together to provide our students with rich, authentic learning experiences, providing students with the support and mentorship they need to thrive in a rapidly changing environment,” Smith said.

VSU’s unique education model — which the university said is centered on individualized mentorship and support — empowers students to find genuine happiness and fulfillment after graduation and throughout their life.

