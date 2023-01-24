Ask the Expert
Third Safe Driving Summit to be held at Columbus State University

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and the Lutzie 43 Foundation will be hosting the third Safe Driving Summit at Columbus State University on Jan. 31.

Georgia DOT and Lutzie 43 Foundation share a mission of educating young drivers on safe driving practices with a series of Safe Driving Summits taking place across the state. This partnership started in 2021 to promote the Lutzie 43 Foundation’s 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative that aims to create the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted, impaired and unsafe driving awareness and prevention.

“We are excited to continue our efforts to break the cycle of unsafe driving habits by educating local high school students about the dangers of distracted and impaired driving,” Sam Harris, state safety engineering manager for the Georgia DOT, said.

The summits allow high school students to hear from first responders, state and local law enforcement and ER/trauma doctors and nurses, as well as other presenters about how their decisions behind the wheel impacted the rest of their lives.

“Young drivers are at the highest risk to be involved in a crash caused by distracted driving, and the goal of these summits is to provide attendees with real-world situations and stories that they can use to help make better decisions behind the wheel– and ultimately reduce the number of crashes and fatalities cause by distracted driving in Georgia,” Harris said.

In the past two years, there was an increase in traffic fatalities in Georgia despite fewer vehicles being on the road due to COVID-19.

For more information on the program, visit the Georgia DOT’s Safety Programs webpage.

