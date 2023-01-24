Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday morning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five risk level.

Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of flash flooding and a 5% tornado chance.

One to two inches of rain is expected, with some areas potentially getting more than that.

Winds will gust past 40 mph even before the storms arrive.

