Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday morning
First Alert Weather Day declared
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five risk level.
Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of flash flooding and a 5% tornado chance.
One to two inches of rain is expected, with some areas potentially getting more than that.
Winds will gust past 40 mph even before the storms arrive.
