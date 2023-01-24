Ask the Expert
Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday morning

First Alert Weather Day declared
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five...
All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five risk level. Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of flash flooding and a 5% tornado chance.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five risk level.

Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of flash flooding and a 5% tornado chance.

All of Southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms, which is a two out of five risk level. Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds, a 5% chance of flash flooding and a 5% tornado chance.

One to two inches of rain is expected, with some areas potentially getting more than that.

Winds will gust past 40 mph even before the storms arrive.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

