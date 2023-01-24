Some SWGA schools closing ahead of inclement weather
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
SEE ALSO 🌩️: Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday morning, First Alert Weather Day declared
Here are the schools that are closing on Wednesday:
- Calhoun County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
- Early County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
This is a developing list and if more school districts announce closures, this list will be updated.
