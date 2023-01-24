Ask the Expert
Some SWGA schools closing ahead of inclement weather

Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Southwest Georgia schools are closing their doors ahead of Wednesday’s inclement weather.

SEE ALSO 🌩️: Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday morning, First Alert Weather Day declared

Here are the schools that are closing on Wednesday:

  • Calhoun County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.
  • Early County Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

This is a developing list and if more school districts announce closures, this list will be updated.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

