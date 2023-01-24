Ask the Expert
Police: Man arrested in Perry for breaking into 17 vehicles

Brown is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Houston County for allegedly breaking into over a dozen vehicles.

The Perry Police Department arrested Reshawn Brown, 25, on Jan. 12 for 17 counts of entering an automobile, 15 counts of criminal trespass, 2 counts of criminal damage of property and 1 count of loitering.

Brown was previously identified as one of the suspects responsible for entering vehicles at the Holiday Inn Express on Jan. 6, according to a Perry detective.

Brown is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

Please contact (478) 988-2829 if you have additional information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

