Police: Man arrested in Perry for breaking into 17 vehicles

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in Houston County for allegedly breaking into over a dozen vehicles.

The Perry Police Department arrested Reshawn Brown, 25, on Jan. 12 for 17 counts of entering an automobile, 15 counts of criminal trespass, 2 counts of criminal damage of property and 1 count of loitering.

Brown was previously identified as one of the suspects responsible for entering vehicles at the Holiday Inn Express on Jan. 6, according to a Perry detective.

Brown is being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

Please contact (478) 988-2829 if you have additional information.

