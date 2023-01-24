Ask the Expert
IRS begins accepting 2022 federal tax returns
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Jan. 23, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) started accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings.

According to the IRS, taxpayers will see several changes when going to file taxes this year. The child tax credits as well as some tax-break enhancements like the stimulus check bonus are no longer active.

For 2022 filings, parents can claim a maximum child tax credit of $2,000 for each child through age 16 if their modified adjusted gross income is below $200,000. That’s a $1,600 decrease from the previous filing year.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed giving the IRS $80 billion in extra funds over the next 10 years to hire experienced tax preparers for them to be able to audit tax returns.

Local tax experts are encouraging the community to double-check to make sure everyone has all of their required documents before sitting down with a tax professional.

Documents like a W-2: if you claim dependents will need to have social security cards, birth certificates and school records.

According to the IRS, if you made $73,000 or less in 2022, you are eligible for the IRS Free File tax program, which simply allows you to prepare and file your federal income tax online using a guided tax preparation.

Taxes will be disbursed up to 21 days from the filing date.

The last date to file your taxes is April 18th, 2023.

To check the status of your tax return, click here.

