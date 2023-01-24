Ask the Expert
Georgia senators push for women’s healthcare rights in Atlanta

The Reproductive Freedom Act aims to repeal House Bill 481 and other abortion restriction laws.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Atlanta senators want to create new legislation that protects abortion and women’s healthcare rights. This comes just days after what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

The legislation is called The Reproductive Freedom Act. It aims to repeal House Bill 481 and other abortion restriction laws.

House Bill 481 was signed into law in 2019 and consists of a six-week abortion ban.

The legislation is a first for Georgia and will decriminalize pregnancy loss. It also aims to extend access to abortion care for those in rural areas.

The legislation would push to allow insurance plans to cover abortion care — like ACA plans, state employee plans, and Medicaid.

State Representative Shea Roberts says this would also protect healthcare providers.

“The fact that healthcare providers are having to consult lawyers before they advise patients. And they have to make sure that the patient is close enough to death that they’re not going face prosecution. That’s gotta stop,” Roberts said. “It’s dangerous. We have such a shortage of healthcare providers in the state anyway.”

Roberts says the house will read the piece of legislation tomorrow in session. There will be a second reading where it could potentially be assigned to a committee on Thursday. She says it may go beyond that, but if not, they will continue their fight.

