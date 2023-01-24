Ask the Expert
Georgia Dollar General employee accused of $80K worth of fraudulent transactions

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150...
Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150 fraudulent transactions at a Dollar General in Perry.(Source: Perry Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County Dollar General employee was charged in connection to defrauding her employer out of $80,000, according to the Perry Police Department.

Vanessa Monique Brownlee, 32, is charged with theft by taking after allegedly making 150 fraudulent transactions at a Dollar General in Perry, police said.

Brownlee has been taken to the Houston County Jail.

If you have any more information on this case, you are asked to call (478) 988-2848 or (478) 988-2822.

