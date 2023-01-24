First Alert Weather
Another Round of Strong-Severe Storms
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Freezing to fine with a fair amount of sunshine today. Increasing clouds, wind, warmth and rain chances overnight. Strong-severe storms Wednesday 6am-2pm. The severe threat has increased to slight for all of South Georgia 6am-2pm Wednesday 1/25/2023. This includes a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of flash flooding and 5% chance of a tornado. Colder and drier returns through Saturday. Wet weather returns Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.