Freezing to fine with a fair amount of sunshine today. Increasing clouds, wind, warmth and rain chances overnight. Strong-severe storms Wednesday 6am-2pm. The severe threat has increased to slight for all of South Georgia 6am-2pm Wednesday 1/25/2023. This includes a 15% chance of damaging winds, 5% chance of flash flooding and 5% chance of a tornado. Colder and drier returns through Saturday. Wet weather returns Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

