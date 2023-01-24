Ask the Expert
CSO presents 2 Valentine’s Day weekend concerts on Feb. 17

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents “The Thrill of the Orchestra” and “Can This Be Love?” on Valentine’s Day weekend.(Source: Columbus Symphony Orchestra)
By WALB News Team
Jan. 24, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WALB) - Columbus Symphony Orchestra (CSO) presents “The Thrill of the Orchestra” and “Can This Be Love?” in the Bill Heard Theatre at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on Feb. 17

Starting at 11 a.m., “The Thrill of the Orchestra” is a family matinee concert geared towards children and families looking for daytime, educational events during their time off from school.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., “Can This Be Love?” is a Valentine’s themed pops concert that will offer music from popular film scores exploring every aspect of that undefinable emotion plus the usual high jinks with music from West Side Story, Lion King, Casablanca, Frozen, James Bond, Lord of the Rings, Sleeping Beauty, and more.

“There is nothing quite like the sound of a symphony orchestra in full flight,” George Del Gobbo, music director and conductor, said.

Single tickets for “The Thrill of the Orchestra” are $5 for children and $7.50 for adults. Homeschool and school group options are available at csoga.org for classes still in session that morning

Single tickets for “Can This Be Love?” range from $10-$40. Children ages 4 and under will not be admitted. Call (706) 256-3612 or go in-person for senior, military, educator and student discounts.

Tickets can be purchased online at csoga.org/tickets or in-person at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts (Broadway entrance), Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

