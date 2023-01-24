Ask the Expert
Another round of storms

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Sunday’s cold front clearing and cooler as the new work week gets underway. Tonight, a light freeze with patchy frost as lows drop to and slightly below freezing.

Sunshine returns with pleasant low 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Look for rapid changes with increasing clouds and a line of potentially strong-severe storms entering SGA late tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. There’s a Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes across SGA. Impacts likely between 7am to 3pm as the system quickly moves out bringing an end to the wet and stormy weather through the afternoon.

Sunshine and cooler temperatures will wrap up the week. Highs top low-upper 50s Thursday through Saturday.

Our next weather maker brings rain and milder 60s back on Sunday. Scattered showers continue on Monday with highs upper 60s and lows low 50s.

