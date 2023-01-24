Ask the Expert
Adult Swim parts ways with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator amid trial

FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on...
FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on day two of Comic-Con International, July 21, 2017, in San Diego. Roiland, who created the animated series “Rick and Morty” and provides the voices of the two title characters, is awaiting trial on charges of felony domestic violence against a former girlfriend. A criminal complaint obtained Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, by The Associated Press from prosecutors in Orange County, Calif., detailed the charges against him.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming has split with “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland, according to an announcement shared on the animated show’s social media.

The message was posted Tuesday on Twitter as Roiland, who also voices several of the show’s characters, awaits a trial against his former girlfriend for felony domestic violence charges in California.

Roiland previously pleaded not guilty in connection to the January 2020 incident.

The sci-fi sitcom “will continue,” according to the social media post, with crews currently working on the show’s seventh season.

