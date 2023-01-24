Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

4th suspect arrested in Atkinson Co. armed robbery investigations

Atkinson County
Atkinson County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - A fourth suspect has been arrested as part of a summer 2022 armed robbery investigation in Atkinson County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Roderick Hillman, 18, of Douglas was recently arrested in Alma, Georgia (Bacon County) on an armed robbery charge stemming from an Atkison County home invasion in June 2022, GBI confirmed.

The GBI has already arrested three other suspects, Isaiah Wright, 18, Mica’enya Jordan and Ashton Hamilton, who were all allegedly involved in the robbery.

WALB reported in June of 2022 that Jordan and Hamilton were arrested as part of a string of home invasions where the homes of 25 migrant workers were targeted for robbery.

Ashton Hamilton was arrested and charged with felony armed robbery. Mica’Enya Jordan was also...
Ashton Hamilton was arrested and charged with felony armed robbery. Mica’Enya Jordan was also arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime.(Source: Atkinson County Jail)

Hillman was also wanted on unrelated warrants and charges in Douglas, Georgia, and Sanford, Florida.

Hillman is currently in the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage generic
Damage, downed trees reported following Sunday stormy weather
The former mayor was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
Damage was reported in Cook County during Sunday's severe weather.
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
Six people arrested in downtown Atlanta protest on Jan.21
6 people arrested and charged in connection with Atlanta protests

Latest News

IRS begins accepting 2022 federal tax returns
IRS begins accepting 2022 federal tax returns
The IRS starts accepting tax returns for your 2022 earnings on Monday, Jan. 23. Taxes will be...
IRS begins accepting 2022 federal tax returns
Damage was reported in Cook County during Sunday's severe weather.
The day after: Damage left behind after EF-2 tornado strikes Cook Co.
Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future