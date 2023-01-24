4th suspect arrested in Atkinson Co. armed robbery investigations

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - A fourth suspect has been arrested as part of a summer 2022 armed robbery investigation in Atkinson County, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Roderick Hillman, 18, of Douglas was recently arrested in Alma, Georgia (Bacon County) on an armed robbery charge stemming from an Atkison County home invasion in June 2022, GBI confirmed.

The GBI has already arrested three other suspects, Isaiah Wright, 18, Mica’enya Jordan and Ashton Hamilton, who were all allegedly involved in the robbery.

WALB reported in June of 2022 that Jordan and Hamilton were arrested as part of a string of home invasions where the homes of 25 migrant workers were targeted for robbery.

Ashton Hamilton was arrested and charged with felony armed robbery. Mica’Enya Jordan was also arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime. (Source: Atkinson County Jail)

Hillman was also wanted on unrelated warrants and charges in Douglas, Georgia, and Sanford, Florida.

Hillman is currently in the Coffee County Jail.

