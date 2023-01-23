Ask the Expert
Valdosta High School to host free ‘I Have a Dream’ speech performance

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents a free performance of “I Have a Dream”...
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents a free performance of “I Have a Dream” on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will present a free performance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech on Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center.

The performance will be put on by the Virginia Repertory Theatre.

“The phenomenal impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is chronicled in this compelling dramatization of the life and times of one of the most influential and charismatic leaders of the American Century,” the Virginia Repertory Theatre said in a statement.

Admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis. The performance precedes the Turner Center’s third annual Art of Writing Contest.

The performance will last an hour and is suggested for everyone ages 7 and up.

For more information, call (229) 247-2787, or visit here.

