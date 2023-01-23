Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year

By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tax day is April 18th this year, so you’ve got some time, but Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo says when it comes to filing, the earlier the better.

“Do your taxes as soon as possible and that when you do them, you file online,” said Adeyemo. “If you file online, most people will be able to get their refunds back in about 21 days.”

The IRS is entering this tax season with about 10 million unprocessed tax filings from last year.

Adeyemo says a lot of that backlog is the result of paper filings. He says they’re time consuming, and more prone to error.

He also says make sure you double check that all of your income information is correct when filing. That information is all on your W2 form that your employer will send you.

This tax season, the IRS is bolstered with $80 billion dollars that democrats allocated last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The goal of that money to help with things like customer service, and audits for top earners.

House Republicans voted to strip that funding earlier this month, as part of a larger effort to abolish the IRS.

It is unlikely that anything will come of that, since the senate and White House are both controlled by democrats - so it won’t affect you this year as your file.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage generic
Damage, downed trees reported following Sunday stormy weather
Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing juvenile
Six people arrested in downtown Atlanta protest on Jan.21
Police release names of 6 people arrested in Atlanta protests
The goal of the program is one customer and one record.
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
The sheriff’s office told our sister station WCTV in Tallahassee that the man was found shot...
2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch

Latest News

The Fisher-Price Rock N Play, an inclined sleep product, defied the American Academy of...
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 11
Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial