Former Dawson mayor shot during armed robbery

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Business Owner Robert Albritten was shot during an armed robbery on Monday morning, according to Dawson and Terrell County officials.

Albritten, the former mayor of Dawson, was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in the 300 block of Cedar Hill Ave SE in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.

Albritten was conscious and sitting up on the hospital gurney while being taken to an Albany hospital, officials said.

This is the second armed robbery in Dawson in the last week, according to officials. A grocery store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday by a lone gunman. Officials are investigating if the two robberies are connected.

