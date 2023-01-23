Football player, recent transfer to UGA arrested for domestic violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recent transfer and wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs was arrested in Athens overnight for domestic violence.

University of Georgia Police arrested Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas, known as RaRa Thomas, on Monday. He was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence.

Thomas transferred this semester to UGA from Mississippi State.

