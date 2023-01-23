Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast

A brief dry period ahead of our next rain maker.
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Tommie Owens
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers and storms will continue to wind down across SWGA this evening with temperatures cooling off quickly due to a cold front. Lows for tonight will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. We will also see cloud cover slowly move out ahead of Monday. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Monday with cool highs in the 50s and overnight lows falling into the 30s. Tuesday will keep the same trend, but clouds will move in quickly overnight ahead of our next weather system. This frontal system will have another chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. However, the Storm Prediction Center has not issued anything on the Day 4 Outlook for any severe storms, but the chance is still there. After Wednesday’s cold front, we will be back in the 50s and 60s for highs with sunny days that will last into the start of the next weekend. Rain again by the next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The goal of the program is one customer and one record.
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
The sheriff’s office told our sister station WCTV in Tallahassee that the man was found shot...
2 arrested after man found dead in Grady Co. ditch
Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing juvenile
The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue.
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting
Damage was reported in Cook County during Sunday's severe weather.
Damage, downed trees reported following Sunday stormy weather

Latest News

Damage was reported in Cook County during Sunday's severe weather.
Damage, downed trees reported following Sunday stormy weather
Sunday will be a stormy day for South Georgia.
Sunday will be a stormy day for South Georgia
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend rain with possible strong-severe storms