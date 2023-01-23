Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is time to start getting ready to do your taxes because tax season starts Monday.

Experts say that things might look a little different this year for many taxpayers.

Most Americans get a federal tax refund every year, and for many, it really helps their finances. That refund may be smaller this year.

Tax experts said that is in part due to the expiration of some tax break enhancements that were in effect this previous tax year.

Also, you should know if you pay later than the April 18 deadline, you may be subject to penalties and interest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage was reported in Cook County during Sunday's severe weather.
Damage, downed trees reported following Sunday stormy weather
Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing juvenile
Six people arrested in downtown Atlanta protest on Jan.21
Police release names of 6 people arrested in Atlanta protests
The goal of the program is one customer and one record.
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
The Goodlife's most recent game in Robert Cross Gym against Alabama.
Albany Goodlife semi-pro basketball team on a mission to help youth

Latest News

The actor revealed over the weekend he broke more than 30 bones in the accident.
911 released in Jeremy Renner accident
FILE - Alex Murdaugh appears in a mug shot. The former attorney is facing a double murder trial.
EXPLAINER: Alex Murdaugh goes on trial in 2021 killings of wife, son
FILE - Police said two missing girls from Texas had been found and a suspect was in custody.
Amber Alert canceled; 2 girls in Texas found safe
Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall