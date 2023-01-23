Ask the Expert
The day after: Damage left behind in Sunday storms

By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning.

The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.

Heavy damage was reported in the Kent Thomas and Bear Creek subdivisions, according to Johnnie West, Cook County Emergency Management Agency director. There are destroyed buildings and homes and several other homes with major damage.

SEE ALSO: Damage, downed trees reported following Sunday stormy weather

A great deal of damage was also reported from Highway 41 in Adel to the Berrien County line.

WALB News 10′s Mackenzie Petrie and Ashanti Issac will have team coverage starting on WALB News 10 at noon on Monday.

