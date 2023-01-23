The day after: Damage left behind in Sunday storms

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Storms that went through Southwest Georgia on Sunday left behind damage to deal with on Monday morning.

The majority of the damage is in Cook County after the National Weather Service believes a tornado touched down — six years to the exact date a deadly EF-3 tornado claimed the lives of seven people in Cook County.

Heavy damage was reported in the Kent Thomas and Bear Creek subdivisions, according to Johnnie West, Cook County Emergency Management Agency director. There are destroyed buildings and homes and several other homes with major damage.

A great deal of damage was also reported from Highway 41 in Adel to the Berrien County line.

