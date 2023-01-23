Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Child sole survivor of house fire that killed 5

The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults...
The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed.(patticake1601/pixabay via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Five people were killed in a house fire in rural Washington state on Saturday, but one child escaped alive, authorities said.

Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to the fire, at a home in the Capitol State Forest southwest of Olympia, just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

They found the home engulfed in flames. The sheriff’s office said one child who was visiting the home made it outside, but two adults and three children remained inside and were killed. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage was reported in Cook County during Sunday's severe weather.
Damage, downed trees reported following Sunday stormy weather
Nadia Anderson was last seen in the area of Lovers Lane Road in Lee County on Friday, around...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing juvenile
Six people arrested in downtown Atlanta protest on Jan.21
Police release names of 6 people arrested in Atlanta protests
The goal of the program is one customer and one record.
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
The Goodlife's most recent game in Robert Cross Gym against Alabama.
Albany Goodlife semi-pro basketball team on a mission to help youth

Latest News

Damage was reported in Cook County during Sunday's severe weather.
The day after: Damage left behind in Sunday storms
John Paul, front, and David Valenzuela work to install a heat pump in an 80-year-old rowhouse...
Biden’s next climate hurdle: enticing Americans to buy green
A home adjacent to Radium Springs still has roof damage.
6 six years later, some in Southwest Ga. still recovering after deadly tornadoes
Vehicles fell through the ice at Lake Pepin in Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.
6 vehicles fall through iced lake in Minnesota
Six vehicles belonging to ice fishers fell through the ice on Lake Pepin in Minnesota. (WCCO,...
6 cars fall through iced lake in Minnesota